85% decline in daily Covid cases since highest reported peak on May 7: Govt

There has been an almost 85 per cent decline in daily COVID-19 cases since the highest reported peak on May 7 and currently, there are 20 states and UTs where active cases are less than 5,000, the government said on Tuesday.
On the Delta plus variant of Covid, the government said that it has been around since March and it is not yet a variant of concern.
"We have to learn more about it and track its progress," it said.
During the second wave of the pandemic, the government said, about 11.62 per cent cases were seen in the below 20 years age group, while it was 11.31 per cent during the first wave.
It also said that a sharp decline of 78 per cent has been noted since the highest reported weekly Covid case positivity rate of 21.4 per cent, which was recorded between May 4 and 10 during the second wave.
