Cyclone Asani to move off Andaman Islands towards Myanmar: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Fishermen asked not to venture into sea as Cyclone Asani brews over Andaman
Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea to intensify in 24 hrs
Cyclone Asani: Andaman MP asks disaster machinery to be on high alert
Andaman, Nicobar admin makes plans to deal with cyclone Asani
Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island
-
Cyclone Asani is projected to move along and off the Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and south Bangladesh coast, India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Sunday.
He clarified that the cyclone will not make a landfall in Andaman Islands.
The weather system is expected to intensify first into a deep depression and later into a cyclonic storm on Monday.
As per our forecast, the weather system would move nearly northward along and off Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and adjoining south Bangladesh coast, Mohapatra said.
It is clearly evident from the forecast track as shown in our forecast track graphics. However, it is likely to have continued impact in terms of rainfall wind and waves as predicted and mentioned in the bulletin, he said.
According to a special bulletin issued by the IMD, the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea moved north-northeastwards at a speed of 12 kmph and lay centered at 17.30 hours (5.30pm) IST on Sunday over north Andaman Sea.
It is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours, the IMD bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU