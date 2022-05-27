Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes a sea sortie in submarine INS Khanderi

-
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to launch two Indian navy warship in Mumbai next week
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit US from April 11 to 14
What are submarine cables?
Indian Navy conducts workshop on artificial intelligence in Jamnagar
INS Vikrant sea trials take it one step closer to its commissioning
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took a sea sortie in a submarine.
"Had a wonderful and thrilling experience during my sea sortie of 'INS Khanderi' today", he tweeted.
"Spent hours under the sea and witnessed the combat capabilities and offensive strength of the state-of-the-art Kalvari class submarine", Singh added.
After having the first hand insight into the underwater capabilities of the Indian Navy, the Minister said he is more assured of India's security.
The Indian Navy is a modern, potent & credible force which has the capability to remain vigilant, valiant and victorious in each and every situation, Singh said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU