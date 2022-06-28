Delhi airport starts conducting trials of full-body scanner at Terminal 2

-
ALSO READ
Full-body scanner to soon come up at Delhi IGI Airport's T2 terminal
New arrival terminal at Delhi airport's T1 to be operational from Thursday
Delhi IGI Airport's new arrivals terminal at T1 becomes operational
Delhi airport's Terminal-1 installs high speed baggage handling system
Crime detection rate high in Goa, no criminal spared, says CM Pramod Sawant
-
The Delhi airport started conducting trials of a full-body scanner, which detects objects on passengers without any pat-down search, at its Terminal 2 on Tuesday.
"Full-body scanners can detect non-metal objects, which are hard to detect with the conventional door frame metal detector, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.
DIAL has installed a full-body scanner at the security check area for trials, it said.
The trials would be conducted on a real-time basis i.e. passengers would have to pass through it during their security check before moving to the security hold area," the statement said.
Watch | Real-time trials of full-body scanner begin at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport from today. @DelhiAirport@tapasjournalist pic.twitter.com/A8m3R3r5eT— DD India (@DDIndialive) June 28, 2022
Aviation security regulator BCAS had in April 2019 directed 84 hypersensitive and sensitive airports -- including the Delhi airport -- in India to install body scanners by March 2020, replacing existing door frame metal detectors, hand-held scanners and pat-down searches of passengers to detect metallic objects.
The trials of a full-body scanner at the Delhi airport would be carried out for a period of 45 to 60 days, the statement said.
"During this period, feedback of all the stakeholders the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the airport operator DIAL, and passengers -would be taken, examined, and evaluated," it said.
Upon completion of trials, the findings would be shared with regulatory bodies for evaluation and the further course of action would be decided accordingly, it mentioned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU