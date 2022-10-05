Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attends Dussehra festivities at Red Fort

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attended Dussehra festivities at the historical Red Fort ground here.
Speaking at the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee's 'Ravan Dahan' programme, Kejriwal wished for India to become the "best and strongest nation in the world".
He said Ramlila is very important for the people as it connects them to the culture of the country and spreads the message of Lord Rama's life.
Ramlila is the enactment of the victory of good over evil in the Hindu epic of Ramayana.
The chief minister also witnessed the burning of the effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran and son, Meghnad.
Actor Prabhas of 'Baahubali' fame also attended the event.
'Ravan Dahan' programmes were organised by different Ramlila committees at the Red Fort area that drew huge crowds after a two-year lull due to the Covid pandemic.
First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 20:50 IST
