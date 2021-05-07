Delhi govt announces free Covid-19 vaccination drive for all media houses

-
The Delhi Government on Friday announced that it will organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for all the media houses--electronic, digital and print--in the national capital.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government said it will organise the vaccination drive at the offices of media houses and bear the cost of vaccination.
In a high-level meeting, Kejriwal also instructed the Health Department to increase the oxygen beds in the national capital.
"Now there is no dearth of oxygen in Delhi. In such a situation, make appropriate arrangement for oxygen beds, so that no patient is deprived when needed," he said.
He also ordered the officials to complete the COVID-19 vaccination process for people above 18 years of age within the next three month to protect them from a possible third wave of the pandemic.
He asked the District Magistrates of all the districts to visit two to four vaccination centres daily. "Make surprise visits to DM relief camps, old age homes," he asked the DMs.
Delhi recorded 19,832 fresh COVID-19 cases and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Friday.
The cumulative caseload reached 12,92,867 including 91,035 active cases and 18,739 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 19,085 people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative recoveries to 11,83,093.
