Delhi govt likely to slash VAT on petrol, diesel prices today

In the Delhi Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government is likely to decrease VAT on and diesel, informed government sources.

"The Delhi government may take the decision of decrease VAT which will reduce the or prices in the capital," sources said.

The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal around 11.30 am today.

On the eve of Diwali this year, the Centre cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on and Rs 10 per litre on to bring down the retail prices across the country.

