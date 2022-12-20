Delhi govt to build 2 MGD water recycling plant in Bawana to meet demand

The government will build a water recycling plant of two million gallons per day (MGD) capacity in Bawana as part of its plan to provide round-the-clock in the city, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the Jal Board's project for the construction of the plant at the 20-MGD Bawana water treatment plant at a cost of Rs 10.3 crore.

The water treatment plant lacks a recycling plant due to which a lot of water goes to waste. The Kejriwal government will construct a two-MGD recycling plant to curb the wastage, Sisodia said.

He instructed the officials to complete the construction work within the stipulated timeline.

