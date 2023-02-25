Delhi HC stays mayor's notice for re-election of Standing Committee members

In a special hearing on Saturday, the stayed a notice issued by the newly-elected Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Shelly Oberoi, directing re- of the six members of the Standing Committee.

The court said no purpose will be served by conducting a fresh elections on February 27.

Justice Gaurang Kanth said that prima facie, the notice is in violation of Regulation 51 of New Delhi Municipal Council (Procedure and Conduct of Business) Regulations, 1997, as the returning officer or Mayor is conducting re-elections without declaring the results of the elections conducted on February 24.

The court observed that from a perusal of Regulation 51, it is nowhere reflected that the returning officer or Mayor has the authority to declare an of Standing Committee as null and void.

"It is not out of place to mention that admittedly, the counting of votes and further duty casted upon the Mayor as in declaring the results of the elections held on February 24 shall culminate into final results," said the court.

On Friday, BJP councillor Sharad Kapoor had moved the Delhi High Court, alleging that Mayor Shelly Oberoi did not stick to the rules of not using mobile phones and pens during voting to elect the Standing Committee members on Wednesday.

Kapoor, in his petition, said that the Mayor "defied every constitutional and statutory norm" and "betrayed the mandate of the Constitution by allowing mobile phones and pens in the proceedings".

The petitioner also sought to declare the February 22 polls as null and void.

The court listed the matter for next hearing on February 27.

Following ruckus for the third straight day, the House was on Friday adjourned till Monday morning with Oberoi announcing that re-election to pick the Standing Committee members will be held at 11 am on February 27.

All hell broke loose on Friday after Oberoi stalled the recounting of votes for electing the members of the all-powerful MCD Standing Committee following objections raised by AAP.

It was free for all in the MCD House with BJP and AAP councillors trading blows at each other, showing scant disregard for the sanctity of the House.

Protesting against the Mayor's decision to stall the recounting process, BJP councillors started breaking mikes, tearing ballot papers and even damaged the polling booths amid sloganeering.

