Delhi HC allows Rana Ayyub to travel abroad, but on certain conditions

-
ALSO READ
ED stops journalist Rana Ayyub from flying abroad, asks her to join probe
ICC T20 World Cup, AUS vs BAN: Australia thrashes Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Follow WHO advice, rescind travel bans imposed due to Omicron fear: IATA
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs BAN highlights: England outclass Bangladesh by 8 wickets
-
The Delhi High Court on Monday permitted journalist Rana Ayyub to travel abroad on certain conditions as it heard her plea challenging the restrictions by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from leaving the country.
After hearing the matter in detail, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh allowed her to go abroad on certain conditions, including a deposit of some amount.
She was also asked to inform the probe officials about her stay in the foreign countries and share contact details.
Advocate Vrinda Grover appeared for Ayyub.
A detailed order in the matter is expected to come later in the day.
Earlier, the bench had asked the ED to file a status report on its case against her by 2.30 p.m. on April 4.
Ayyub approached the High Court seeking relief on her travel restrictions by the agency as she had to travel abroad on Friday. She is facing a Prevention of Money Laundering case for allegedly misusing funds collected for charity through the website ketto.com, and the ED in February attached her assets worth Rs 1.77 crore claiming that the money was traced to the proceeds of crime.
The journalist was stopped at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday when she was about to board a flight to the UK to deliver a speech at the International Centre for Journalists. Accusing the ED of summoning her despite making her programme public in advance, she had alleged that the ED's summon arrived in her inbox after she was stopped at the airport.
The ED claimed that its investigations found that the funds were raised in the name of charity in a completely pre-planned and systematic manner but were not utilised completely for the purpose for which they were raised.It said Ayyub parked some of the funds by opening a separate current bank account, and also created a fixed deposit of Rs 50 lakh from the funds raised by Ketto and subsequently did not utilise them for relief work.
--IANS
jw/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU