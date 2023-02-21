JUST IN
Delhi Jal Board joint director arrested in Rs 20 crores water bill scam

As per the allegations, Naresh Singh was receiving bribes worth lakhs of rupees from the bitevtors of Aurrum and Fresh Pay

ANI  General News 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested the Joint Director of Delhi Jal Board Naresh Singh, after hours of questioning, on the allegations of siphoning off Rs 20 crores in an alleged water bill scam.

As per the allegations, Naresh Singh was receiving bribes worth lakhs of rupees from the bitevtors of Aurrum and Fresh Pay. He allegedly did not reconcile the bill payments with Aurrum and Fresh pay which he was duty-bound to do as Deputy Director, ACB said in a statement.

The matter pertains to the alleged e-kiosk water bill scam of Rs 20 crores, the FIR for which was registered in December last year. Several employees of Fresh Pay and Aurrum were arrested earlier in connection with the case.

"Since 2015, when the contract was extended for the first time, every year Naresh was helping Fresh pay in extending the contract of collection of bill payments from e kiosks till 2020. He kept silent over the reconciliation of water bills while getting the extension done for the Fresh Pay company," the ACB statement read.

Further investigation is underway in the case, and the ACB is trying to find out the role of other government and bank employees in the matter.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 07:56 IST

