Delhi logs 180 fresh Covid cases in a day, highest since June 16

The national capital on Friday recorded 180 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since June 16, and zero death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.29 per cent, according to data shared by Delhi's health department.
On June 16, the city had logged 212 COVID-19 cases.
The total number of cases reported in Delhi so far rose to 14,42,813. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,103. Five deaths have been reported in December so far.
Delhi has witnessed an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the last few days amid a jump in cases of the new Omicron variant.
The city had on Wednesday logged 125 cases, which was then the highest daily count since June 22. The positivity rate was 0.20 per cent. On Friday, 180 fresh cases were recorded with an increased positivity rate of 0.29 per cent.
On Thursday, the daily case count stood at 118 with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent, while one death was reported.
Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November, four in October and five in September.
A total of 62,697 tests, with 57,583 RT-PCR and 5,114 rapid antigen ones, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.
