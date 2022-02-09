Delhi records 1,317 fresh Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate at 2.11%

on Wednesday reported 1,317 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.11 per cent, while 13 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,47,515 and the death toll climbed to 26,023, the latest bulletin stated.

As many as 62,556 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said.

had on Tuesday reported 1,114 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.28 per cent and 12 deaths.

The number of daily cases in has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below 10,000.

