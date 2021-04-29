Delhi records 25,986 Covid-19 cases, 368 deaths; positivity rate over 31%

recorded 368 more COVID-19 deaths and 25,986 new cases of the infection on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 31.76 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.

This is the seventh day on the trot that has recorded over 300 deaths due to the

The city had reported 381 deaths on Tuesday, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

The national capital had recorded 24,149 cases on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 last Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 32.72 per cent on Tuesday, 35.02 per cent on Monday, 30.21 per cent on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 per cent on Friday, 36.24 per cent on Thursday -- the highest so far -- and 31.28 per cent last Wednesday.

As per the latest health bulletin, the COVID-19 infection tally in stands at 10,53,701, the death toll is 14,616 and the number of active cases is 99,752.

Tuesday's health bulletin issued by the city government, however, had put the cumulative number of cases at 10,72,065, the death toll at 15,009 and the tally of active cases at 98,264.

The government did not provide any explanation for the discrepancy in the data.

The fresh cases came out of 81,829 tests, including 26,127 rapid-antigen tests, conducted in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Out of 20,926 beds in city hospitals, only 1,683 are vacant. A total of 54,578 patients are recovering in home-isolation, the bulletin said.

A total of 57,718 vaccine doses were administered to people in a span of 24 hours, and the beneficiaries included 32,272 people who took their first dose and 19,446 people who received their second dose, it said.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 33,749 from 31,570 the previous day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)