Delhi records 899 fresh coronavirus cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 899 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent.
According to the Delhi government health bulletin, 1,482 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking cumulative recoveries from the beginning of the pandemic to 18,68,543.
The city reported four deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 26,188.
The city has 4,341 active COVID cases and 1,880 containment zones.
Under the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 26,125 eligible beneficiaries were administered coronavirus vaccine doses on Friday. So far, 3,38,45,920 vaccine doses have been provided in the national capital.
Meanwhile, India logged 2,841 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
With this, India's tally of daily COVID cases remained below 3000-mark for the fourth consecutive day.
The country's active caseload currently stands at 18,604, which now constitutes 0.04 per cent of India's total positive cases.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.58 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate of COVID in India is at 0.69 per cent.
