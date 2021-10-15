Delhi records zero Covid death, 26 new cases; positivity rate 0.04%

recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 26 fresh cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Two Covid-related fatalities have been recorded so far this month in Delhi, on October 2 and 10, according to official data.

Only five fatalities due to Covid were reported last month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

The due to the coronavirus infection in stands at 25,089.

On Friday, 26 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Thursday, 28 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

The number of cumulative Covid cases on Friday stood at 14,39,337. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

A total of 59,653 tests -- 42,949 RT-PCR and 16,704 rapid antigen -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

