Delhi sees 625 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; positivity rate at 9.27%

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,94,448 and the death toll to 26,427, it said.

Delhi | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The fresh cases came out of 6,744 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Monday reported 625 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The fresh cases came out of 6,744 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,94,448 and the death toll to 26,427, it said.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 942 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 per cent.

On Saturday, it logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities.

Last Monday, the city recorded eight deaths and 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent.

Before this, Delhi logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days.

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 20:45 IST

