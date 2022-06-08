Do not understand what was my son's fault: Sidhu Moose Wala's father

-
ALSO READ
BJP demands NIA probe into Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing
'No intention to fight any elections,' says Sidhu Moose Wala's father
Shocked by Moosewala's murder; nobody involved will be spared: CM Mann
Moose Wala killing case: Punjab Police detains 5 people from Dehradun
History should not be used for fault-finding: Union Minister Gadkari
-
Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh on Wednesday said he still does not understand what was his son's fault that led to his killing.
His family has been ruined but he does not want any other family to suffer the same way, he said during the "bhog" ceremony of his son attended by scores of people at Mansa's Mossa village.
"I still do not know what was my son's fault. Nobody has ever lodged any complaint against him," Singh said, adding that his son never did anything wrong with anybody. The singer was shot dead here on May 29, called an "ill-fated day" by his father.
"We have given time to the government," he said referring to the action to be taken against the perpetrators, adding that he felt that he should spare government some time as it "takes time".
Until we get justice, we (the family) will not rest," Singh said.
He also shared anecdotes from Moosewala's childhood and later life and called him a "simple youth".
He said their pain has lessened to a great extent with scores of families sharing their grief with them.
Singh further cautioned people against
fake social media accounts of Moosewala and asked them not to pay heed to any news or information being circulated on them.
He said he will himself share relevant information on social media.
Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur called May 29 "a black day for the family".
She urged people to plant a sapling in the memory of Moosewala and tend to it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU