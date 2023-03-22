JUST IN
'Improving women's health will reduce burden on healthcare infrastructure'
Drugs worth Rs 400 cr seized by police in Mizoram, Assam; three arrested
Fair Price Shop dealers demand minimum fixed income of Rs 50,000
About half of world's urban population to face water scarcity by 2050
Delhi allocates Rs 9,742 cr for health sector, free diagnostics rise
QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023: IIT-Delhi enters top 50 club
Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj
UK expresses interest to partner with Kerala in higher education sector: CM
Covid affected access to essential meds for cancer, heart diseases: WHO
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
About half of world's urban population to face water scarcity by 2050
icon-arrow-left
'Improving women's health will reduce burden on healthcare infrastructure'
Business Standard

Drugs worth Rs 400 cr seized by police in Mizoram, Assam; three arrested

Decongestants are a type of medicine that provides short-term relief for nasal congestion while antihistamine is commonly used to treat symptoms of allergies

Topics
Mizoram | Assam | drugs

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl/Karimganj 

Drugs, Punjab, drug menace in punjab
Drugs

Huge quantities of drugs valued at more than Rs 400 crore were seized from two neighbouring northeastern states Mizoram and Assam on Wednesday and three persons were arrested, officials said.

The seizure of 39 lakh tablets of specific brands of decongestant and antihistamine worth Rs 390.4 crore was made from a house in east Mizoram's Champhai town bordering Myanmar. It is one of the biggest drug hauls made in the state, they said.

Decongestants are a type of medicine that provides short-term relief for nasal congestion while antihistamine is commonly used to treat symptoms of allergies.

A police officer said that heroin, estimated to be valued at over Rs 12 crore, was found in a car in Assam's Karimganj district.

The Assam Rifles which conducted the raid in Mizoram along with the Customs department said in a statement that the consignment was sent from Aizawl to be delivered somewhere in Myanmar to make Methamphetamine tablets, which would have again smuggled to India.

A 41-year-old man was apprehended from at Ruantlang area of Champhai for possessing the contraband.

The seized drugs and the accused were handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings.

The heroin seized in Assam was also coming from Aizawl, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj Partha Pratim Das said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police launched an operation at Veterbond area under Ratabari police station and intercepted a vehicle coming from neighbouring Mizoram.

During a search operation, the police found 121 soap boxes, containing over 1.5 kgs of heroin, kept inside a drum.

Two persons who were bringing the contraband from Aizawl were arrested.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mizoram

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 22:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU