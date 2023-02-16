Dumping of information is another way of invasion: Vice President Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday described the "dumping of information" as "another way of invasion" and called for bold and effective steps to neutralize it.

The while underlining the need to remain alert to effectively counter the doctored narratives to run down India's growth story, said that the country does not have the luxury of "delayed response".

VP Dhankhar interacted with a group of Indian Information Service (IIS) probationers at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Wednesday and asked them to be "real protectors of democracy and nationalism."

"India is on the rise, sinister designs are there to set afloat a narrative by free fall of information, we have to be alert, this is another way of invasion. We have to boldly neutralize it. We can't allow the free fall of doctored narratives to run down India's growth story," the said.

Praising the role of IIS officers in fighting misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic and in addressing vaccine hesitancy, Dhankhar told young officer trainees to remain ever-alert and vigilant as things get viral in a split second these days.

Addressing the officers, Dhankhar described India as the land of opportunities and investments and highlighted the role of effective communication in further enhancing these strengths.

The Indian Information Service is a Central Group 'A' Service whose members work as media managers for the Government of India. The IIS officers, in their various capacities, act as a vital communication link between the Government and the citizens of the country by way of disseminating information and communicating various Government policies and schemes to the public at large.

Sunil Kumar Gupta, Secretary to the Vice President, Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, DG, IIMC, IIS officer trainees of 2020, 2021 & 2022 batches and senior officials were present.

