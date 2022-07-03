Extreme rainfall activity likely over Odisha, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa: IMD

-
-
Due to a likely formation of a low pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining areas during next 48 hours, the IMD has warned of heavy rainfall activity over Odisha with an orange alert on Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said: "A cyclonic circulation lies over Bangladesh & neighbourhood and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south westwards with height. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over north Odisha & neighbourhood during next 48 hours."
Under its influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) to very heavy (11 to 20 cm) rainfall at one or two places is likely during next 4 to 5 days over some districts of Odisha.
The IMD has also warned of enhanced rainfall activity likely over Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa during next five days, over Central India on July 4 and 5, and over northwest India on July 5 and 6.
"A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Rajasthan in lower and middle tropospheric levels and a trough runs from this circulation to west-central Arabian Sea in middle tropospheric levels. There are strong westerly winds along the west peninsular coast in the lower levels," the IMD said.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe during next 5 days, and over central Maharashtra and south interior Karnataka from July 4 to 6.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Konkan and Goa on July 4 and coastal Karnataka on July 6.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Konkan & Goa on July 5 and 6, the IMD warned.
