Extreme rainfall activity likely over Odisha, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa: IMD

Due to a likely formation of a low pressure area over north and adjoining areas during next 48 hours, the IMD has warned of heavy activity over with an orange alert on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said: "A cyclonic circulation lies over Bangladesh & neighbourhood and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south westwards with height. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over north & neighbourhood during next 48 hours."

Under its influence, widespread light to moderate activity with isolated heavy (7 to 11 cm) to very heavy (11 to 20 cm) rainfall at one or two places is likely during next 4 to 5 days over some districts of Odisha.

The IMD has also warned of enhanced rainfall activity likely over Gujarat, Konkan, and during next five days, over Central India on July 4 and 5, and over northwest India on July 5 and 6.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Rajasthan in lower and middle tropospheric levels and a trough runs from this circulation to west-central Arabian Sea in middle tropospheric levels. There are strong westerly winds along the west peninsular coast in the lower levels," the IMD said.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe during next 5 days, and over central Maharashtra and south interior Karnataka from July 4 to 6.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Konkan and on July 4 and coastal Karnataka on July 6.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Konkan & on July 5 and 6, the IMD warned.

--IANS

niv/vd

