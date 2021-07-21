Farmers block national highway; demand withdrawal of sedition charges

-
ALSO READ
Farmers' protest LIVE: SC refuses to entertain pleas on R-Day violence
Farmers' protest LIVE: Congress is doing 'khoon ki kheti', says Tomar
Farmers' protest LIVE: Sachin Pilot asks Centre to repeal agri laws
LIVE: UP govt asks police officers to end farmers' protests in state
LIVE: Traffic movement normal in Delhi, no violence reported, says Police
-
Farmers on Wednesday blocked a national highway here at three different points to demand the release of five protesters who were arrested last week following an attack on Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa's car.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmers' unions, spearheading stir against the farm laws, has also demanded the withdrawal of cases including sedition charges against over 100 protesters booked in connection with the incident involving the attack on Gangwa's car on July 11.
Meanwhile, the indefinite fast of farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa as protest against the arrests and registration of cases entered the fourth day on Wednesday.
A team of the health department conducted Sirsa's medical checkup at the protest site.
The protesters blocked the highway for two hours at different points, including Khuian Malana toll plaza and Panjuana village.
While emergency vehicles were allowed to pass, the blockade, however, resulted in traffic jams on both sides of the road.
Police in strength had been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.
Many passengers, including some students, were seen getting down from the buses and walking on foot and using other means to reach their destinations.
The police have booked over 100 people, mostly unidentified, for sedition, obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty, murderous attempt on an elected representative and damaging public property after the attack on the deputy speaker's vehicle.
The protesting farmers had earlier claimed that the administration has not been able to show any video or other evidence to prove that the farmers indulged in violence on July 11.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU