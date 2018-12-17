Foggy Monday morning in Delhi, air quality 'very poor' with index at 321

Residents of the capital woke up to a foggy morning on Monday with the minimum temperature touching 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

"There was shallow fog in the morning along with haze and mist. The sky will remain clear with no chances of rainfall," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 94 per cent.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi continued to breathe under 'very poor' with index being at 321. The major air pollutants were PM 2.5 and PM 10.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, season's average while the day's minimum will remain around 6 degrees Celsius.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 22 degrees Celsius, a notch above season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.2 degree Celsius, a notch below the season's average.