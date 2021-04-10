Follow Covid-19 guidelines or we won't hesitate in banning rallies: EC

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls: 'Amit Shah hatching conspiracy to kill me,' says Mamata
West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee's anti-BJP front bid gets tepid response
Coal theft case: CBI examines TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira
PM Modi makes strong Hindutva pitch in West Bengal, slams TMC leaders
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
-
Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Election Commission has flagged instances of star campaigners and political leaders campaigning without masks, and warned it will not hesitate to ban rallies if COVID guidelines issued by it last year are breached.
In a letter to leaders of all recognised political parties on Friday, the poll panel said, "It is widely known that in the recent weeks, COVID cases are being reported in larger numbers. However, instances of election meetings/campaigns have come to the notice of the commission, where norms of social distancing, wearing of masks have been flouted in disregard to the commission's guidelines."
The letter pointed out instances of star campaigners and political leaders or candidates not observing COVID-19 protocols, "including non-wearing of masks themselves at stage or while campaigning".
"By doing so, the political parties and candidates are exposing themselves as well as the public attending such election meetings to the grave danger of the infection," the letter said.
In cases of breach, the Election Commission (EC) said it will "not hesitate in banning public meetings, rallies of defaulting candidates, star campaigners or political leaders without any further reference".
On Thursday, the Delhi High Court had sought responses from the commission and the central government on the use of masks during poll campaigns.
While the three-phase election in Assam and the single-phase polls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are over, the fourth leg of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly election is being held on Saturday.
The poll panel said it has taken "serious view of the laxity" in following norms, particularly not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing by political leaders on the dais or stage.
It asked parties to follow its guidelines with all seriousness.
The two-page letter said it is advisable that political leaders and candidates, who have the incumbent duty to control the spread of COVID-19, lead by example.
They must push all their supporters in the beginning of a rally, meeting or a campaign to wear masks and use sanitisers, and put in place crowd-control measures as per social distancing norms, according to the letter.
"Political parties, leaders, campaigners, candidates, existing or aspiring policy makers are expected to be torch-bearers for the campaign against COVID and hence, are expected to not only set an example by maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and following prescribed protocols but also by exhorting all the local formations who attend programmes to follow COVID protocols," the letter read.
In October last year, the EC had taken a serious view of "utter violation" of social distancing norms during poll campaigning and leaders addressing public meetings without wearing masks in complete disregard of its guidelines issued in August ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU