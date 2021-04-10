Telangana reports about 3,000 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths in 24 hrs

-
Telangana registered nearly 3,000
fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single day spike this year, pushing the tally to over 3.24 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,752 with six more fatalities.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 487, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 289 and Nizamabad 202, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on April 9.
The total number of positives stood at 3,24,091 after 2,909 new additions while with 584 patientsbeing cured, the total recoveries were at 3,04,548.
The state has 17,791 active cases and over 1.11 lakh samples were tested on Friday.
Cumulatively, over 1.08 crore samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was over 2.92 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 93.96 per cent, while it was 90.8 per cent in the country.
According to a separate release, over 16.08 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 2.90 lakh got their second shot also as of April 9.
