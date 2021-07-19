Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health being closely monitored: Hospital

-
ALSO READ
Yogi govt trying to tilt panchayat polls in BJP's favour: Akhilesh Yadav
Adityanath got Uttar Pradesh CM's post by chance, says Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav, UP minister Ashutosh Tandon test positive for Covid-19
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
BJP 'imposing' officer from Delhi on Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav
-
The clinical parameters of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh are being closely monitored by expert consultants at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, the hospital said on Monday.
In a statement issued here, the SGPGIMS said, "After he (Kalyan Singh) complained of respiratory discomfort on Saturday evening, oxygen therapy was started. He was put on non-invasive ventilation on Sunday evening due to respiratory worsening."
The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it said.
Director Professor RK Dhiman is supervising the treatment on a daily basis, the statement read.
The 89-year-old Singh, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.
Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU