Want coronavirus to be discussed on priority in Parliament: PM Modi

With the Monsoon Session set to begin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government wants pandemic to be discussed in the Parliament on priority while adding that people who take the COVID vaccine become 'Baahubali' in the fight against the disease.
Briefing media persons outside the Parliament, the Prime Minister said, "The vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take the jab become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID. It is being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it."
"We want that the pandemic is discussed on priority. We can get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in the fight against COVID and shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight," he stated.
Prime Minister Modi informed that he has asked leaders of the parties if they can take out some time so that he can apprise them about the COVID situation.
"I have urged all floor leaders that if they can take out some time tomorrow evening then I would like to give them all detailed information regarding the pandemic. We want discussion inside the Parliament as well with the floor leaders outside the Parliament," the Prime Minister said.
He said the government welcomes the difficult and sharpest questions of the members while adding that the MPs should also allow the government to respond.
"We would like to urge all the MPs and all the parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the government to respond, in a disciplined environment. This will boost democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve the pace of development," said PM Modi.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to continue till August 13.
