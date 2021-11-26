Foundation stone of AIIMS in Rewari to be laid soon: Manohar Lal Khattar

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
CM Khattar inaugurates Haryana's first waste to energy project in Murthal
Covid-19: Haryana extends lockdown till June 7, allows malls to operate
Drone corporation to help departments get aerial surveys done: Khattar
No objection to peaceful protests, but can't tolerate breaking law: Khattar
-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the foundation stone of AIIMS in Rewari district would be laid soon.
Keeping in view the industrial development of Rewari district, the Haryana government has deposited the necessary amount to the concerned authority for the establishment of a Labour Court there, Khattar said while addressing the Haryana Pragati Rally' at Bawal in Rewari district.
All the formalities related to the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rewari district have been completed, an official statement quoted Khattar as saying.
Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated four development projects worth about Rs 40 crore and laid the foundation stone for 14 projects to be completed at a cost of Rs 112 crore.
Union Minister and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, state's Agriculture Minister J P Dalal, convenor of the rally and Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal, and state BJP chief O P Dhankar were among those present.
While congratulating the people of the state on Constitution Day, Khattar said the country's democracy, governance and federal structure works only because of the constitution.
Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.
The chief minister said during the last seven years of the BJP-led government in Haryana, development work worth about Rs 2,250 crore has been carried out in Bawal assembly constituency.
To bring in developmental reforms in southern Haryana, including Rewari, the present government has worked with the mantra of 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek'.
Khattar said transparency in government jobs and recruitment on merit is his government's motto.
He alleged that during the tenure of the previous governments, the interests of the youth were neglected.
The court had to intervene with regard to many recruitment of the previous governments and some recruitments were also cancelled. Not a single recruitment was cancelled during our government, he said.
Reacting to the opposition targeting his government over the alleged paper leaks in the last seven years, Khattar said, Whenever there was a complaint of paper leak, the state government cancelled examinations.
During the tenure of the present government, 48 people were arrested for violating the sanctity of recruitment. Our vision is clear regarding making recruitment on merit, violators will not be spared at any cost, said Khattar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU