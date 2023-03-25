JUST IN
Special meeting for civic budget to be held on March 28, says MCD
Fugitive Amritpal seen in jacket, trousers in CCTV footage from Patiala
BIMSTEC meet on climate change, food security underway in Kolkata
Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal
FM tells PSBs to diversify deposit, asset base amid global financial stress
Over 2,200 non-faculty posts lying vacant at AIIMS Patna: Parl panel
State administrative service base of good governance: Rajasthan minister
Second G20 framework working group meeting concludes in Chennai
Health as critical agenda as trade, transport for us: BIMSTEC secy general
Rajasthan govt announces 4% hike in DA of state employees, pensioners
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BIMSTEC meet on climate change, food security underway in Kolkata
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fugitive Amritpal seen in jacket, trousers in CCTV footage from Patiala

The self-styled Sikh preacher continued to be on the run for a week now following the police crackdown against him and his Waris Punjab De outfit

Topics
Khalistan issue | Pro-Khalistan terrorists | Indian fugitives

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

As pro-Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh remained elusive, a new CCTV footage emerged on Saturday purportedly showing him wearing a jacket and trousers and speaking on a mobile phone.

There was no official word from police on the undated footage, which is circulating on social media and is said to be from Patiala.

In the footage, the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit chief could be seen holding a bag with his face covered with a white cloth. His key associate Papalpreet Singh could also be seen in the footage.

In a second footage from the same spot, Amritpal Singh wearing goggles could be seen walking on the street and speaking on a phone.

The self-styled Sikh preacher continued to be on the run for a week now following the police crackdown against him and his Waris Punjab De outfit.

The whereabouts of Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh remain unknown after they were allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra district on March 19.

The woman, Baljit Kaur, was nabbed on Thursday. She was being questioned by the Punjab Police.

A CCTV footage had surfaced on Thursday showing Amritpal Singh wearing a shirt and trouser while holding an umbrella in Haryana's Shahabad in an apparent bid to hide himself from CCTV cameras.

Later, another footage came to fore, stated to be of March 20, in which he is seen again carrying an umbrella and moving on a road opposite Shahabad bus stand.

On Friday, the Punjab Police had said that a phone recovered from an aide of Amritpal Singh carries pictures of the flag, emblem and currency of Khalistan and videos of firearms practice by young men allegedly picked for the radical preacher's Anandpur Khalistan Fauz.

The incriminating material shows the sinister designs of this nascent militia force and the enormous threat they would have become for peace and harmony of Punjab and national security police had said.

The phone seized after the arrest Wednesday of Tejinder Singh Gill alias Gorkha Baba (42) of village Mangewal held pictures that revealed the design of the flag and the emblem of Khalistan and the logos for its proposed provinces, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Khalistan issue

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 20:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU