General Rawat served nation with utmost devotion, says Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi expresses anguish over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife in crash
I-Day: PM to unfurl flag at Red Fort, helicopters to shower flower petals
CDS Bipin Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu
Gen Rawat's death irreparable loss to armed forces, country: Rajnath
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, who along with his wife was among the 13 persons who were killed after an IAF chopper they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.
Taking to twitter, Shah said, "A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat Ji, in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who served the Motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions and commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained."
In another tweet, he said: "I also express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Smt. Madhulika Rawat and 11 other Armed Forces personnel. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this tragic loss."
The Home Minster also said that he was praying for the speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the tragic crash.
The CDS was going to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to deliver a lecture when the crash happened.
The chopper, with 14 persons on board, took off from the Sulur air base near Coimbatore and was on its way to Wellington. When the chopper was a few minutes away from landing, it, as per eyewitnesses, hit a tree, crashed, and caught fire, resulting in several casualties.
--IANS
ams/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU