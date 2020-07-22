Global coronavirus cases top 14.8 million: Johns Hopkins University

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 14.8 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 615,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 14,898,145, while the fatalities rose to 615,462, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,899,072 and 141,992, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,159,654 infections and 81,487 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,155,354), and is followed by Russia (782,040), South Africa (381,798), Peru (362,087), Mexico (356,255), Chile (334,683), the UK (297,389), Iran (278,827), Spain (266,194), Pakistan (266,096), Saudi Arabia (255,825), Italy (244,752), Turkey (221,500), France (214,607), Bangladesh (210,510), Colombia (204,005), Germany (203,717), Argentina (136,118), Canada (113,473) and Qatar (107,430), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,507), Mexico (40,400), Italy (35,073), France (30,168), Spain (28,424), India (28,084), Iran (14,634), Peru (13,579) and Russia (12,561).

--IANS

sdr/

