Global Covid caseload at 394.7 million, fatalities at 5.73 million

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 394,757,639 and 5,738,898, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,050,544,827.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 76,505,004 and 902,624, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,188,138 infections and 501,979 deaths), followed by Brazil (26,546,399 infections and 632,514 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (20,887,052), the UK (17,923,805), Russia (12,612,259), Turkey (12,238,501), Italy (11,621,736), Germany (11,059,873), Spain (10,199,716), Argentina (8,589,879), Iran (6,579,266), Colombia (5,966,706), Poland (5,163,780) and Mexico (5,141,291), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (328,664), Mexico (309,417), Peru (206,891), the UK (158,856), Italy (148,771), Indonesia (144,497), Colombia (135,757), France (133,501), Iran (132,830), Argentina (122,684), Germany (118,723), Ukraine (108,027) and Poland (106,597).

