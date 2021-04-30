Goa records over 3,000 new coronavirus infections; 22 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
As many as 3,024 people tested positive for coronavirus, while 22 died of the infection in Goa on Friday, an official from the health department said.
The latest cases and casualties have taken the tally of infections in the state to 91,052 and the toll to 1,168, the official said.
At least 955 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 66,939, leaving the coastal state with 22,945 active cases, he said.
With the addition of 6,757 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 6,52,816, the official added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 91,052, new cases 3024, death toll 1168, discharged 66939, active cases 22945, samples tested till date 6,52,816.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU