Goa's coronavirus tally rises by 265; one dies, 167 recuperate in a day

Goa's coronavirus caseload
increased by 265 on Sunday to reach 59,068, a health official said.
The death toll mounted to 835 as one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.
The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 56,156 after 167 of them got discharge on Sunday.
There are 2,077 active cases in the state now, the official said.
"With 2,057 people tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted so far in the state has gone up to 5,53,411," he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,068, new cases 265, death toll 835, discharged 56,156, active cases 2,077, samples tested till date 5,53,411.
