Govt asks ministries, PSUs to dedicate hospital beds for Covid management

The Government of India has written to all central ministries and public sector undertakings (PSU) to dedicate their hospital beds for COVID-19 management in States/Union Territories (UTs).
According to the Health Ministry, the dedicated hospital wards/blocks have to be equipped with supportive/ancillary services including oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators, specialised CCUs (wherever available), lab/imaging services, kitchen etc., with a dedicated health workforce.
These hospitals/blocks should have separate entry and exit points for the management of COVID-19 cases, to provide treatment services including specialised care for the confirmed cases.
This move comes against the backdrop of shortage of beds reported from some States.
India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
In the last 24 hours, 1,501 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,77,150. As many as 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109.
The active number of cases in the country stands at 18,01,316.In the last 24 hours, 1,38,423 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,28,09,643.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 15,66,394 samples were tested on Saturday. And, as many as 26,65,38,416 samples have been tested across the country till April 17.
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 12,26,22,590 till today.
