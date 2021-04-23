Govt issues revised clinical guidance for management of Covid-19 patients

-
ALSO READ
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
IOA working with AIIMS authorities to vaccinate Olympic-bound athletes
USFDA approves first coronavirus treatment drug - antiviral remdesivir
President Ram Nath Kovind referred to AIIMS for further treatment
Natco Pharma's marketing partner gets USFDA nod for cancer treatment drug
-
The Union health ministry on Thursday issued a revised 'Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients' recommending the EUA/off-label use of Tocilizumab drug in case of severe diseases, preferably within 24 to 48 hours of the onset of the disease or ICU admission.
The guidelines issued by AIIMS, ICMR-COVID-19 National Task Force and the Joint Monitoring Group (DGHS) under the ministry stated that Tocilizumab (a drug that modifies the immune system or its functioning) may be considered in patients with significantly raised inflammatory markers and not improving despite use of steroids with there being no active bacterial/fungal/tubercular infection.
They also recommended off-label use of convalescent plasma only in the early moderate disease, preferably within seven days of symptom onset, stating that "no use after seven days" and only on availability of high titre donor plasma.
Under emergency use authorization (EUA), Remdesivir may be considered for only those patients with moderate to severe diseases (requiring supplemental oxygen) within 10 days of onset of symptoms.
It is not recommended for those with severe renal impairment or hepatic dysfunction, the guidelines stated.
"Not to be used in patients who are not on oxygen support or in home settings," the ministry underlined.
The guidance note comes in the wake of increasing demand for Tocilizumab, Remdesivir and plasma, as the COVID-19 cases continue to surge. The note specifies how and in what stages and doses should the drugs be used.
According to the guidance note, upper respiratory tract symptoms (or fever) without shortness of breath or hypoxia has been categorised as mild disease' and people have been advised home isolation and care.
The guidelines advise physical distancing, indoor mask use, strict hand hygiene. symptomatic management (hydration, anti-pyretics, antitussive, multivitamins), staying in contact with treating physician, monitoring temperature and oxygen saturation (by applying a SpO2 probe to fingers) for such patients.
They should seek immediate medical attention if they develop difficulty in breathing, high grade fever/severe cough, particularly if lasting for five days.
A low threshold to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features such as 60 years of age, having cardiovascular disease, hypertension, chronic lung/kidney/liver disease or cerebrovascular disease or obesity, the note stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU