Govt should first convince RSS-affiliate BMS on NMP: Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
BMS urges Centre for free vaccine, compensation to workers for treatment
Changes in RSS top brass as Hosabale elected gen secy, Ram Madhav returns
RSS distances itself from Panchjanya article critical of Infosys
RSS chief's remarks on DNA of all Indians not gone down well: Mayawati
Assam cow protection bill influenced by RSS: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi
-
Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who has criticised the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), on Tuesday asked the government to first convince the RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on the issue.
In a statement, he said, "If the PM, FM and the ministers are so sure about the merits of the National Monetisation Pipeline, why don't they first convince the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS)? BMS is the RSS-affiliated trade union. Was BMS consulted before the NMP was announced? "
Chidambaram alleged that the truth is that no one was consulted, "Instead of asking minor functionaries to make stray statements, the FM should answer the 20 questions that I raised at Mumbai on September 3."
Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on September 3 posed 20 questions on the Centre's proposed National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) intended to 'monetise' certain assets and earn Rs 6,00,000 crore revenue over the next four years.
Stating that the government should answer the questions, he demanded to know the NMP objectives and whether it was solely intended to raise the revenues over the next four years.
Referring to the criteria adopted upfront to identify the PSUs that would be disinvested or privatised during the previous UPA government, Chidambaram queried whether the same is the case with the current NDA regime.
Pointing out that for infra projects like roads/highways, a PPP policy already exists, he asked what is the difference, if any, between this (PPP) model and the one that would be adopted by the Centre under the NMP, while addressing the media in the country's commercial capital, Mumbai.
Moreover, if an asset is 'monetised' for 30-50 years, what is the value of the piece of paper that declares the government to be the 'owner' of that asset, what kind of asset will be returned to the government at the end of the period or would it be a "fully depreciated asset" worth practically nothing.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU