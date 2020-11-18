Govt undertook 3-pronged approach to tackle Covid-19: Health secretary

-
ALSO READ
Relief & uncertainties for hospitality sector: A reality check amid Covid
World Coronavirus Dispatch: US sets record with 77,000 new cases
Why India must raise health budget to tackle impending climate disasters
Pandemics caused by new virus infect humans in multiple waves: Govt
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Poland President Andrzej Duda tests positive
-
A three-pronged approach was undertaken by the government to tackle COVID-19 which was based upon strengthening health systems and forging new partnerships, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday said.
Speaking at the inaugural session at Asia Health 2020 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, he said a "whole of society and whole of government approach" with strong leadership, communication and decisions based on science was undertaken by the government.
"The second approach was strengthening health systems by building on past efforts, by relying on current strategies, by deploying new technology, by strengthening existing partnerships and forging new partnerships. The third approach was the digital initiatives undertaken by the union government to help in our fight against COVID," he said.
Expressing concern over disparity in payments of medical professionals, All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria emphasised on the need for having quality and uniform medical education across the country.
"This will help in optimum utilisation of manpower in the public and the private sector," he said.
The forum was also addressed by Dr Shah Abdullah Mahir, Minister of State for Health, Maldives; and Silvia Paula Valentim Lutucuta, Minister for Health, Angola.
Mahir said realisation, social acceptability and acceptance towards digital healthcare in Maldives has increased due to COVID-19.
Lutucuta said the government of Angola is making a great effort in achieving universal health coverage based on solid primary healthcare that considers not only preventive measures and treatment but also the quality of care.
"We are convinced of the role that technology and scientific advancement has to play in containing COVID," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU