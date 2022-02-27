Govt will evacuate all Indians stranded in Ukraine, says PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government will do whatever possible to bring back all the citizens stranded in Ukraine.
Addressing a rally in Basti, PM Modi said, "By running Operation Ganga, we are bringing back thousands of Indians home. Our sons, daughters still stranded in Ukraine will be brought back. The government is working day and night for them...Wherever there is trouble, we left no stone unturned to bring our citizens back."
He further said, "For decades these 'Parivarwadis' let our Armies dependent on other countries, destroyed India's Defence (sector)...But today, we have a Defence corridor being set up in Uttar Pradesh."
Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, PM Modi said, "Those who have sympathy towards terrorists will never strengthen the country. Our country will become powerful only when the states become powerful. Our country will be powerful only when UP will become powerful."
He further said, "However, these 'parivarwadis' have only one formula which is money in the treasure box of families. These family members will never allow our country to become powerful. They make oppressors, goondas and mafias powerful."
He added, "The voters from marginalised communities defeated these 'pariwarwadis' in 2014, 2017 and 2019. In the 2022 Assembly elections, they are finding it difficult securing their own seats."
The Prime Minister added, "We import crude oil... They (Opposition) never paid attention to it... Now, with the help of sugarcane, ethanol can be made. Our government is establishing a network of ethanol plants."
PM Modi added, "These people only want commission in every deal. They do not want to make India an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). This is the difference between 'Rashtra bhakti' and 'pariwar bhakti'."
He also said, "In Pipraich, a distillery has been set up. In this distillery, every day hundreds of litres of ethanol would be produced. Using cow dung and wastes from houses, the government is installing hundreds of biogas plant in the country.
