Gujarat reports 1,407 coronavirus cases in 24 hrs; 1,204 recover, 17 die

Surat reported the highest number of 238 new Covid-19 cases in Gujarat on Wednesday, followed by Ahmedabad at 163

Gujarat | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

1,407 new coronavirus positivecases, taking the tally of infections to 1,23,337, state health department said.

With 17 deaths, the number of fatalities rose to 3,322, it said.

A total of 1,204 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number ofrecoveries in the state to 1,03,775, the department said in a release.

The state now has 16,240 active cases, it said.

First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 20:44 IST

