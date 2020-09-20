Gujarat reports 1,407 coronavirus cases in 24 hrs; 1,204 recover, 17 die

on Sunday reported



1,407 new positivecases, taking the tally of infections to 1,23,337, state health department said.

With 17 deaths, the number of fatalities rose to 3,322, it said.

A total of 1,204 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number ofrecoveries in the state to 1,03,775, the department said in a release.

The state now has 16,240 active cases, it said.

