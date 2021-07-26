Gujarat reports 31 new Covid-19 cases, but no fresh death; 49 recover

-
Gujarat recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 8,24,744, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.
With 49 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the total number of recovered cases rose to 8,14,356, it said. The state's tally of COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,076 as no new death was reported in the last 24 hours, the department said in a release. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, it said. Gujarat now has 312 active cases, of which five patients are in critical condition, the release said. Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of new cases at nine followed by Surat and Vadodara five each, Jamnagar three, Dahod and Junagadh two each, and Amreli, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kheda, Gandhinagar and Kutch one case each, it said. A total of 1,75,971 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on Monday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 3,18,06,252, the department said. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two recoveries, but no new coronavirus case.
The UT's tally of recovered cases rose to 10,562, while the cumulative COVID-19 count remained unchanged at 10,609, officials said.
There are now 43 active cases in the UT which has so far reported four deaths, they said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,744, new cases 31, death toll 10,076, discharged 8,14,356, active cases 312, people tested so far (figures not released).
