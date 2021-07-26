Madhya Pradesh sees 6 Covid-19 cases; nearly 1 million people vaccinated

-
Madhya Pradesh on Monday added six COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 7,91,756, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,512 as no death was reported during the day, an official said.
The recovery count stands at 7,81,104, leaving the state with 140 active cases, he said.
With 71,613 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,40,61,460, he added.
An official release said 2,88,18,051 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 9,92,355 on Monday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,756, new cases 6, death toll 10,512 (no change), recovered 7,81,104, active cases 140, number of tests so far 1,40,61,460.
