Gurugram issues WFH advisory to pvt institutions, offices amid heavy rain

-
ALSO READ
Delhi witnesses best air quality after months as heavy rain lashes city
DDMA allows private offices to open with 50% staff as Covid cases reduce
Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi-NCR regions, flight operations affected
Kissflow to tap low code, no code biz, to set up offices overseas
Private offices in Delhi closed, ordered to switch to WFH amid Covid surge
-
In the wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rain with thunderstorms in Chandigarh on Monday, the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) has issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads.
"This will also help the civic agencies to take up dewatering and repair works expeditiously," read the orders.
Meanwhile, several pictures and videos were uploaded on Twitter early on Monday, that showed the strong impact of winds and lightning.
A number of trees were uprooted in Sushant Lok, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Sector-18 Road, Golf Course Road and Sector-44 road.
According to the MeT department: "There is a possibility of light and moderate rain with thunderstorm lightning and gusts wind (40-50 kph) in Gurugram district and adjoining areas throughout the day".
The Gurugram traffic police took to Twitter and updated commuters about traffic movements. It asked commuters to consider working from home due to waterlogging and the traffic situation.
However, no major traffic congestion was reported on the national highway and other key junctions of the city.
The traffic movement was bumper to bumper due to waterlogging which led to slow traffic on the internal roads of the city.
"We have deployed over 2,500 traffic personnel along with Crain for smooth traffic movements. We are also updating people not to step out unnecessarily," Ravinder Kumar Tomer, DCP (traffic) told IANS.
The worst affected stretches were Hanuman Chowk, Sector-18 road, Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sarhaul mode, Sector 29, Sector-44 road, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Mahaveer Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk and Dwarka Expressway.
--IANS
str/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU