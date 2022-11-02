JUST IN
Have intensified efforts to curb air pollution at construction sites: NCRTC
Farm fires' share in Delhi pollution rises to 32%; local winds save the day
Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; Noida AQI may turn into 'severe'
UK PM Sunak reverses decision on COP27, says will attend climate summit
India and COP27: How does the new climate report affect them?
November likely to see above normal rains in South India, says IMD
300-year-old system of naming bacteria revised on scientific advances
Climate goals at risk, emissions by top emitters rebound: UN report
Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor'; world's second most polluted city today
What made GSLV Mark III's last mission special?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
Air pollution a big problem for country, urgent need to reduce it: Gadkari
Business Standard

Half of PM 2.5 pollution in Delhi around Diwali was from vehicles: Report

The report has used the decision support system (DSS) of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology(IITM), which has provided the information on potential emission sources in Delhi

Topics
vehicles | Emissions | pollution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Vehicular emission contributed half of PM 2.5 pollution from local sources in Delhi during the Diwali week between October 21 and October 26, according to the latest assessment by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

It said that when pollution concentrations from all sources -- local, NCR and beyond -- are added, Delhi's vehicles account for nearly 17 per cent of total PM2.5 concentration. But, according to CSE's indicative data, vehicles' daily share of pollution varied between 49.3 per cent and 53 per cent during the week of Diwali.

"The vehicular contribution was followed by household pollution (residential) at 13 per cent, industries at 11 per cent, construction at 7 per cent, waste burning and the energy sector at 5 per cent each, and road dust and other sources at 4 per cent each. This observation is consistent with the trends evaluated during the previous winter in Delhi," principal programme manager at CSE's Clean Air and Sustainable Mobility unit Vivek Chattopadhyay said.

The CSE report indicated all combustion sources, including vehicles, peripheral industries, the energy sector, waste burning and residential cooking, have a higher share than the dust sources that include construction and road dust.

The report has used the decision support system (DSS) of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology(IITM), which has provided the information on potential emission sources in Delhi.

"With high traffic on pre-Diwali days, average speed plummeted to 27 km per hour against the design standard of 60 km per hour or regulated speed of 40 km per hour. On some stretches this reduced to 17 km per hour. Nitrogen dioxide coming largely from vehicles correlates well with traffic peaks and congestion though dispersion helped to dilute it in the afternoons, the CSE assessment stated.

The organisation said that despite vehicles becoming the top polluter, action on transport remains "the weakest".

It further stated that public transport augmentation and integration is needed, along with electrification of fleet, walking and cycling infrastructure, low emissions zones and vehicle restraint measures such as parking caps and pricing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on vehicles

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 22:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.