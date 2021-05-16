Haryana extends lockdown till May 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19

-
In order to contain the COVID cases upsurge, the Haryana Government on Sunday announced extension of the COVID-induced lockdown for another week.
The lockdown will be in effect till May 24 with strict measures, informed the state home minister on Sunday.
"Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from May 17 to May 24. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert," tweeted Haryana Home MInister Anil Vij.
A week-long complete lockdown was already imposed in Haryana till May 17 with effect from May 10. This had been in continuation of the first lockdown imposed on May 3 for a week.
Haryana reported 9,676 fresh COVID cases and 144 deaths on Saturday, according to the state health department. The new cases pushed the infection count to 6,85,312. The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 95,946. With the new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the state has mounted to 6,546.
