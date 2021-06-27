Haryana govt extends lockdown till July 5 with some relaxations

-
The Haryana government on Sunday issued an order extending the Covid-induced lockdown for another week, till July 5 with certain more relaxations.
In an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority today, Anganwadi centres and creches under the Women and Child Development department shall remain closed till July 31 in the state. The WCD will release the methodology for the implementation of various women and child welfare programmes in the state.
"University campuses are allowed to open for research scholars, practical classes in laboratories and remedial classes/ doubt classes, by adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms", the order read.
As per the new order, all shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm, while malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.
Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants, and fast food joints is permitted till 10 pm
The religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time, while corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance.
"Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 50 persons. Wedding processions are not allowed. In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons," the order stated.
"Club houses/restaurants/bars of Golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm. Members/visitors shall also be allowed to play in Golf courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding," it added.
Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity and all production units, establishments, and industries are permitted to function.
Sports complexes and stadia permitted to open for sports activities, including for outdoor sports activities except for contact sports (spectators are not be allowed), the order read.
