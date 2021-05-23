Rajasthan govt extended coronavirus lockdown by 15 days till June 8

The on Sunday extended the by 15 days till June 8.

The state may allow some relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the COVID-19 situation will improve significantly, according to a government release.

The home department on Sunday issued an order extending the from 5 am on May 24 to 5 am on June 8.

In a meeting on Saturday, the council of ministers and experts had suggested extending the to contain the spread of the

The state government also increased the fine for not wearing a face mask at public places or workplace from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Wedding ceremonies will not be allowed in the state till June 30, according to the release.

