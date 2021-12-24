Kerala sees 2,605 new Covid infections, 343 deaths in last 24 hours

recorded 2,605 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 52,19,062.

The state health department said 342 deaths were recorded which raised the toll to 46,203.

Of the 342 deaths, 31 were recorded over the last few days and 311 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number--534, followed by Ernakulam with 496 cases and Kozhikode with 252 cases.

The state tested 55,928 samples in the last 24 hours and there are six wards across five local self government bodies across the state with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

There are 1,29,501 persons under observation of which 3,896 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

"Currently there are 25,586 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only8.8 per cent are admitted to various hospitals in the state," the department said in a release.

Of those found infected today, 13 reached the state from outside while 2,427 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 138 is yet to be traced and 27 health workers are also among the infected.

Meanwhile, 3,281 persons recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total cured to 51,58,423.

