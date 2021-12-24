Kerala sees 2,605 new Covid infections, 343 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Kerala sees 11,586 new Covid cases, 135 deaths; TPR dips sharply to 10.59%
Kerala SSLC result 2021 out on keralaresults.nic.in; 99.47% students pass
Flood-affected Kerala to witness rains for 3-4 days more, says IMD
Kerala reports 3,777 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 5,190,810
-
Kerala recorded 2,605 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 52,19,062.
The state health department said 342 deaths were recorded which raised the toll to 46,203.
Of the 342 deaths, 31 were recorded over the last few days and 311 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number--534, followed by Ernakulam with 496 cases and Kozhikode with 252 cases.
The state tested 55,928 samples in the last 24 hours and there are six wards across five local self government bodies across the state with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.
There are 1,29,501 persons under observation of which 3,896 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
"Currently there are 25,586 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only8.8 per cent are admitted to various hospitals in the state," the department said in a release.
Of those found infected today, 13 reached the state from outside while 2,427 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 138 is yet to be traced and 27 health workers are also among the infected.
Meanwhile, 3,281 persons recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total cured to 51,58,423.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU