Have a heart, be sensitive, PM Modi tells young cops in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister on Sunday asked fresh recruits in Police to have a heart -- be sensitive even as they are asked to wield the stick as part of their new responsibility.

Modi pitched for sensitivity in the system even as he claimed that UP has shed the tag of being a state where the law and order was in shambles.

"There was a time when was known for the mafia and the poor law-and-order situation. Today, it is known for better law and order and as a state that is progressing rapidly, he said in a recorded message at a rozgar mela, where over 9,000 appointment letters were handed over to newly recruited security personnel.

He asked the young policemen and women never to stop learning.

These included police sub-inspectors, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) officers and firefighters, joining the service in a state which in the past has faced accusation of police excesses.

When you don the police uniform, the government places a baton ('danda') in your hands but don't forget that that the government came in later before that God gave you a heart as well, he told the recruits, asking them to listen to their heart as well.

You will have to be sensitive and make the system sensitive as well, the prime minister said.

He said this will be kept in mind during the training of the young recruits so that they become as sensitive as possible.

He said the UP government is bringing several changes in police training. Recruits will be trained to deal with cybercrime and in forensic science to encourage smart policing.

The message was played out at the event attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

Modi said the occasion brought happiness to more than 9,000 families.

"I am told that since 2017, when the BJP came to power in the state, more than 1.5 lakh new recruitments have been made in Police. Employment opportunities have gone up and the sense of security among people has been strengthened under the BJP rule," he said.

The prime minister said employment opportunities increase wherever law and order is sound. "Investment goes up wherever a safe environment is created for business."



"These days, employment fairs (rozgar melas') have become special events for me. For several months, I have been observing that job fairs are being held every week in one or the other BJP-ruled state. Thousands of youngsters are being given appointment letters. It is my good fortune that I am getting an opportunity to witness this," Modi said.

"Those who have got appointment letters today should always keep one thing in mind -- new responsibilities, new challenges and new opportunities are going to come to you, new opportunities are waiting for you every day."



"I am saying this personally as an MP from Uttar Pradesh. Even though you have got the appointment letter, never let the student within you die," he added.

Modi, who represents the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, said these days there are many avenues of online education and there is a lot to learn.

"It is necessary for your progress. Strengthening your capability is necessary to attain new heights in life," he said.

Earlier, CM Adityanath said the police force must be friendly and sensitive towards the common man but not spare criminals and anti-social elements, following the policy of zero tolerance towards crime.

He said UP's image has changed.

Six years ago, our youths had to hide their identity outside Uttar Pradesh. The fault was not with the land but with the system. Today, people from the state's 75 districts can proudly take the name of their district."



This is the same Uttar Pradesh where investors once shut their businesses and left the state, the chief minister said and referred to the "mass migration" from Kairana town -- a controversial event disputed by some.

Adityanath asked the selected candidates to upgrade their skills and knowledge of technology to deal with new-age crime which is not restricted by borders. "We will be able to control crime only when we think ten steps ahead of the criminal.

He claimed the state has done excellent work in the field of women's safety, and said the number of women in the force too has tripled over recent years.

The CM pointed out that the Police Commissioner system is now implemented in seven cities in the state.

