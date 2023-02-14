JUST IN
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
Fire breaks out at multi-storied building in Delhi, no casualties reported
Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Haryana Police in Karnal
Strong surface winds forecast, min temperature at 8.6 deg Celsius in Delhi
EC to take call on J&K elections, statehood after assembly polls: Amit Shah
JAP chief Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with accident in Bihar, two hurt
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to martyrs who lost lives
No dearth of talent in Delhi govt school students: Manish Sisodia
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected unopposed as Bangladesh's 22nd President
Rs 1,000 cr to be spent by Delhi govt on G20 summit prep, related events
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Swindled lakhs of crores of public money: Cong leader moves SC on Adani row
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HC asks Delhi govt on below minimum wage job postings on its website

The PIL sought to direct the Delhi government to stop allowing any individual, company, organisation or establishment from advertising vacancies below the fixed minimum wages on official portal

Topics
Delhi government | Minimum wage | jobs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi High Court
Photo: ANI

Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the city government to inform its stand on a PIL alleging that job postings on its website were being advertised below the fixed minimum wage.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) sought to direct the Delhi government to stop allowing any individual, company, organisation or establishment from advertising vacancies below the fixed minimum wages on the official portal of the Government of NCT of Delhi or any other place.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the counsel for the Delhi government to take instructions from the authorities on the issue and listed the matter for further hearing on May 23.

Petitioner Mohd Imran Ahmad claimed in his plea that he was seeking protection of the fundamental rights of workers or labourers, enforcement of labour laws and termination of bonded labour in Delhi.

Santosh Kumar Tripathi, the Delhi government's standing counsel, said private jobs were advertised during the COVID-19 pandemic and they do not belong to the government.

He said the government circular is very clear that minimum wages have to be adhered to.

The plea said the Delhi government had made an online portal on which thousands of job opportunities were being advertised.

It said various job opportunities, including office boy, field marketing employee, calling employee, cook, waiter, computer operator, relationship manager, kitchen helper, ambulance driver, peon, security guard and accountant, were being advertised below the prescribed/fixed minimum wages in violation of the government's 2022 order.

"It is clear from the government portal that the labour laws are being grossly violated in the NCT of Delhi as job opportunities are being advertised below the fixed minimum wages," the plea said.

The petitioner said he had approached the authorities for lawful payment of wages to employees but they failed to take any action.

The Delhi government on October 14 issued an order regarding minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers. The minimum wages were also fixed in respect of clerical and supervisory staff in all scheduled employments.

The minimum wages fixed for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, non-matriculate, matriculate and graduate and above are Rs 16,792, Rs 18,499, Rs 20,357, Rs 18,499 and Rs 22,146 per month. These wages came into effect on October 1, 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi government

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 14:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.